Courts & Crime Two Suspects Arrested for Isla Vista Robbery

On November 22, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant and made several arrests following an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred in Isla Vista on November 18. Officers recovered several stolen items while searching a suspect’s home on Friday and arrested two suspects.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call last Monday, two victims claiming that they had been robbed at gunpoint in their home on Sabado Tarde street in Isla Vista. Detectives recovered several of the items allegedly stolen on Monday, including the victim’s laptop, and arrested 21-year-old Heyaw Meteke for robbery and false imprisonment. Meteke is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000. A second suspect, Jawad Hebbar, was arrested for accessory and is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $20,000.

