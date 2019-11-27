Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

BREAKING | All evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County have been lifted, but Highway 154 from Cathedral Oaks and 192 to Painted Cave Road remains closed to nonresidents.

Public Safety

All Cave Fire Evacuation Orders and Debris Flow Warnings Lifted in Santa Barbara County

Highway 154 from Cathedral Oaks and 192 to Painted Cave Road Remains Closed to Nonresidents

A Sikorsky helicopter drops water on the Cave Fire along the 154. (November 26, 2019) | Credit: Paul Wellman
By
Wed Nov 27, 2019 | 10:55am

Effective 11 a.m., all evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County have been lifted.

Highway 154 from Cathedral Oaks and Highway 192 to Painted Cave Road remains closed to nonresidents, and East Camino Cielo Road from Painted Cave to Gibraltar Road are closed for fire rehabilitation work.

The evacuation Center at Goleta Community Center will close, and the emergency call center will close at 1 p.m.for questions regarding animal evacuations, call 681-4332

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.