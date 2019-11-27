Public Safety All Cave Fire Evacuation Orders and Debris Flow Warnings Lifted in Santa Barbara County Highway 154 from Cathedral Oaks and 192 to Painted Cave Road Remains Closed to Nonresidents

Effective 11 a.m., all evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County have been lifted.

Highway 154 from Cathedral Oaks and Highway 192 to Painted Cave Road remains closed to nonresidents, and East Camino Cielo Road from Painted Cave to Gibraltar Road are closed for fire rehabilitation work.

The evacuation Center at Goleta Community Center will close, and the emergency call center will close at 1 p.m.for questions regarding animal evacuations, call 681-4332.

