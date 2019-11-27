Login

Letters

Not Even a Dead Russian Hooker

By Robert Baruch, Yeosu, South Korea
Wed Nov 27, 2019 | 3:00pm

Nicolle Wallace (broadcast journalist and former communications director for President George W. Bush) commented on November 21: “It’s gonna take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson River before Republicans wake up.”

I respectfully disagree. Faced with indisputable DNA evidence confirming the victim’s identity, Republicans will deny that she was Russian, deny that she was a hooker, and call into question the very existence of the Hudson River. Despite eight bullet holes in the woman’s chest, they will claim that she died of natural causes. The GOP will insist that it’s all a conspiracy by the “deep state,” Hillary Clinton, and George Soros.

If the survival of our great democracy was not at stake, this Republican “rope-a-dope” would be hilarious. Under the circumstances, no patriotic American is laughing.

