The Cannabis Corner A Ganja Gift Guide for Santa Barbara Shoppers What to Buy Your Cannabis-Curious Friends This Holiday Season

We’re well into the age of legal cannabis, which means it’s just as legit to gift weed as it is wine. Just make sure your giftee is 21 years of age or older, you buy from licensed dispensaries, and you stick to the one-ounce-per-person limit, which also means you’re not supposed to be toting more than an ounce of gifts to that holiday party. And since mailing cannabis remains a gray area and not even Santa is allowed to cross state lines with legal weed — that goes for places like Colorado and Nevada where it’s legal — it’s best to give these ganja gifts in person.

For Good Times

Nothing says “silver bells” like the award-winning Super Silver Haze cannabis strain, grown locally by Glass House Farms. It’s bound to make any cannabis enthusiast feel jolly! (Available at The Farmacy, 128 W. Mission St., Santa Barbara; thefarmacysb.com.)

For festive flavor, gift an elixir from Mirth Provisions. Aptly named “Legal,” these concoctions contain 20 grams of THC per bottle. Try festively flavored Sparkling Pomegranate for the holidays. (Available at The Farmacy.)

Give a gift box of cannabis goodness from The Farmacy by filling one of their stylish Woodchuck boxes with gifts like CBD oil, infused gummies, or cannabis pre-rolls. Gift boxes cost $15, come with festive blue ribbon, and a tree is planted with each purchase.

Even friends and family members who don’t partake in cannabis can benefit from Papa & Barkley 3:1 CBD Releaf Balm (available at Coastal Dispensary, 1019 Chapala St., Santa Barbara; coastaldispensary.com). Your grandmother might not be interested in hitting the bong, but her arthritic hands will love this balm.

And for a more interesting topical application of cannabis, give your special someone some Foria Pleasure Lube. It will keep those sparks flying well into 2020. (Available at Coastal.)

Pick up some Day Dreamer Pre-rolls from locally grown and family-owned Autumn Brands. This strain pairs perfectly with cozy winter evenings by the fire. (Available at Coastal.)

Another stand-out hometown brand is Pacific Stone, a great choice for budget-minded gift givers of cannabis flower. Their 805 Glue strain is a fantastic hybrid whose name beams with Central Coast pride. (Available at Coastal.)

Photo: Courtesy

For Wellness

Not all cannabis-related gifts actually contain cannabis. Give a nod to your favorite enthusiast with these fun picks that also pair perfectly with the selections above:

Give the gift of Ganja Yoga. Elevate your giftee’s tree pose with the book that covers all you need to know about incorporating weed into your yoga practice. (Available at The Farmacy.)

Nothing’s gonna keep tokin’ toes toasty like these plant-loving socks from Skin Deep that state proudly, “Plants Get Me.” And for the toker with style, a cool stash bag is a must. Originally designed as a bag for pens and pencils, this brightly colored clutch that says “I am high” in bold letters is a cool stash bag just waiting to happen. (3405 State St., skindeepsalon.com.)

Adult coloring books take on new meaning when paired with pakalolo. Delight your loved ones with some high-minded creative gifts they can dive into while indulging, like some fun new coloring books and sundry art supplies from our favorite local art store, Art Essentials (32 E. Victoria St., sbartessentials.com.)

For an elevated treat extraordinaire, gift your peckish cannabis lover the 12-piece flight of truffles from local chocolate maker 24 Blackbirds (428 E. Haley St., twentyfourblackbirds.com). Their single-origin, ethically sourced chocolate comes with a heaping side of good karma.

Last but not least, save your loved ones from the dreaded fate of being high late at night without warm, delicious, savory, mouthwatering munchies by bestowing upon them a gift certificate from Santa Barbara’s only late-night food delivery service, appropriately named Munchiez. They keep proper stoner hours from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. (sbmunchiez.com).

Add to Favorites