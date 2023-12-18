Santa Barbara’s Happy Chance Gets Concentrated

Santa Barbara’s Katherine Knowlton combined her cooking skills with concern over the sugary state of cannabis edibles to create a lower-dose, healthier-ingredient, fruit-bite alternative to gummies called Happy Chance back in 2022.

Now, she’s removed the actual chewing part completely from the equation by adding a line of capsules, which include wellness-minded adaptogens and functional herbs. The four products, which range from 2.5 to 10 milligrams per capsule, are labeled as “Sleep + Calm,” “Energy + Focus,” Relief + Relax,” and the “High Flyer Club,” for those seeking a heavy dose.

Knowlton tells us about her company’s evolution below.

How have the original Happy Chance gummies been selling?

In a little over a year, we have sold out of our first two production runs of our fruit bites, gearing up for our third manufacturing run this November as we continue to grow our reach in the larger markets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. The fruit bites have really resonated with those looking for healthier alternatives to the modern-day sugar-laden gummies. The majority of the feedback from our retail partners is that their customer base has really gravitated toward Happy Chance’s low-dose approach. Most of the edibles on the market fall either into a 5mg or 10mg dosage, where just one fruit bite is 2.5 mg, making it more friendly and approachable for newer users in the space. A lot of folks wanting a healthier option also gravitate to our brand.

Why did you decide to move into capsules?

Our goal at Happy Chance is to offer a product for everyone. The plan has always been to expand our product line, and the capsules allowed us to innovate and deliver a product new to the California cannabis market.

Our capsules are perfect for those searching for consistent dosing and who want an alternative to added sugars or calories in edibles or do not want to inhale harmful smoke. Capsules are discrete and highly portable, allowing you to take them on the go. Whether seeking relief from chronic conditions or simply exploring natural alternatives for well-being, these capsules are a promising option for those looking to harness the potential of cannabis in a controlled, consistent, and accessible manner.

What makes your capsules special compared to what’s in the marketplace?

Happy Chance has blended cannabis, functional herbs, and adaptogens to create a first-of-its kind wellness capsule. Our wellness capsules are meticulously tested and formulated with the highest quality solventless rosin (made with certified organic cannabis flower) then combined with plant-based adaptogens to help restore balance, find focus, and soothe stress.

We believe in cannabis as plant medicine. That’s why every ingredient serves a purpose and has been carefully chosen for its anti-inflammatory values. All of our capsules are organic, vegan, plant based, gluten free, and have no refined sugars.

See eathappychance.com.