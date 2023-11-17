Good Things Come in Infused Packages

This is the season to keep an eye out for the good things that come in pretty packages, and you’d be hard pressed to find a lovelier looking brand of edibles than FLORA + BAST’s Entourage line. Well regarded for their wellness products and particularly their sustainable skincare brands, this summer the company expanded into a collection of THC and entheogen-infused vegan gummy edibles.

There are five different products, each designed to achieve specific states: Hypnotic, Sex, Pre-Sleep, Euphoria, and Sativa.

I spend much of my life in a “Pre-Sleep” state, but the lovely artwork and promise of deep relaxation were enough to draw me in to test this one first. Even though the recommended dose is one gummy (which contains 10mg of THC), I’m a half dose person with most products and this one was no exception. These passion fruit purée flavored edibles contain live rosin, CBN (sometimes called a “sleep” cannabinoid), as well as the mineral magnesium (which I already take on a daily basis). They took about an hour to start working and I slept solidly that night.

Euphoria was up next. With the historically divine blue lotus flowers (beautifully depicted on the package) as an added ingredient along with the live rosin, a half of one of these 10mg gummies was all I needed to get to a happy place. It’s definitely a powerful and uplifting blend.

My tester friends had similar experiences with the other products — Hypnotic, Sex and Sativa — they worked as promised with long lasting and perhaps a bit stronger effect than that of many of the other gummies we’ve sampled.

Plants can be very powerful substances, although as FLORA + BAST founder and President Derek Chase stated, “In the age of big pharma, the modern world has forgotten about the therapeutic benefits of plants.” His company clearly has not. “The plants and fungi found in Entourage have been used as medicine throughout most of human history and we want to reintroduce the healing properties of these plants back into our cultural zeitgeist,” said Chase.

For more information see Floranndbast.com.