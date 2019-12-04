Extra! The Great Holiday Giveaway

The Prizes are…

Brew Year’s Eve: 2 VIP Tickets to the Event

“A Celtic Christmas featuring Eric Rigler and Dirk Freymuth”: 4 Tickets to the show on December 11

Island Packers: Day Trip for 2 Adults to Your Choice of Anacapa Island or Santa Rosa Island

La Sumida: $50 Gift Card

McVeigh Massage: 1 Hour Massage

Old Mission Serra Shop: $50 Gift Certificate

Santa Barbara International Film Festival: MiniPak to see films during the Film Festival

Santa Barbara Museum of Art: $50 Gift Card to the Gift Store

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History: 1 Year Family Membership

Santa Barbara Public Market: $50 Gift Card

Yes! Store: $50 Gift Certificate