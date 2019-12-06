Caltrans Public Comment Period Open For US Highway 101 Santa Claus Lane Bicycle Path Project in Carpinteria
CaltransDistrict 5 will accept public comments on the proposed changes to the US Highway 101 Santa Claus Lane Bicycle Path Project beginning Friday, December 6 until Monday, January 6. The public may review this Initial Study with a Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration at the following locations:
- Caltrans District 5 Midway Office at 2885 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.
- Carpinteria City Library at 5141 Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria.
- Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Office at 260 N. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.
The initial study can also be reviewed on the Caltrans District 5 webpage: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects
Caltrans plans to build a Class I Bike Path near southbound US 101 between Estero Street in Carpinteria and Sand Point Road in the County of Santa Barbara.
Public comments or a request for a public hearing can be emailed to Environmental Branch Chief Jason Wilkinson at jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov or sent by US Mail to Jason Wilkinson, Caltrans District 5, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA. 93401 by Monday, January 6.