Announcement Caltrans Public Comment Period Open For US Highway 101 Santa Claus Lane Bicycle Path Project in Carpinteria

CaltransDistrict 5 will accept public comments on the proposed changes to the US Highway 101 Santa Claus Lane Bicycle Path Project beginning Friday, December 6 until Monday, January 6. The public may review this Initial Study with a Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration at the following locations:

Caltrans District 5 Midway Office at 2885 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.

Carpinteria City Library at 5141 Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Office at 260 N. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

The initial study can also be reviewed on the Caltrans District 5 webpage: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects

Caltrans plans to build a Class I Bike Path near southbound US 101 between Estero Street in Carpinteria and Sand Point Road in the County of Santa Barbara.

Public comments or a request for a public hearing can be emailed to Environmental Branch Chief Jason Wilkinson at jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov or sent by US Mail to Jason Wilkinson, Caltrans District 5, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA. 93401 by Monday, January 6.

