Announcement

Caltrans Public Comment Period Open For US Highway 101 Santa Claus Lane Bicycle Path Project in Carpinteria

By State of California • Department of Transportation
Fri Dec 06, 2019 | 10:45am

CaltransDistrict 5 will accept public comments on the proposed changes to the US Highway 101 Santa Claus Lane Bicycle Path Project beginning Friday, December 6 until Monday, January 6.  The public may review this Initial Study with a Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration at the following locations:

  • Caltrans District 5 Midway Office at 2885 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo.
  • Carpinteria City Library at 5141 Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria.
  • Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Office at 260 N. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

The initial study can also be reviewed on the Caltrans District 5 webpage:  https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects

Caltrans plans to build a Class I Bike Path near southbound US 101 between Estero Street in Carpinteria and Sand Point Road in the County of Santa Barbara.

Public comments or a request for a public hearing can be emailed to Environmental Branch Chief Jason Wilkinson at  jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov or sent by US Mail to Jason Wilkinson, Caltrans District 5, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA. 93401 by Monday, January 6.

