Announcement Supervisor Hart Invites Constituents to “Coffee with Your County Supervisor” in Old Town Goleta

Today, Supervisor Gregg Hart announced public office hours to be held for Second District constituents in Old Town Goleta.

This is an opportunity for Supervisor Hart to meet with constituents, hear their concerns about current issues, and share ways in which his office can be of assistance with county issues.

Office Hours in Old Town Goleta

WHO: Supervisor Hart and staff

WHAT: Public office hours

WHERE: Old Town Coffee, 5877 Hollister Ave. Goleta, CA 93117

WHEN: 9:30-11:00 am Saturday December 14th, 2019

