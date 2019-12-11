Supervisor Hart Invites Constituents to “Coffee with Your County Supervisor” in Old Town Goleta
Today, Supervisor Gregg Hart announced public office hours to be held for Second District constituents in Old Town Goleta.
This is an opportunity for Supervisor Hart to meet with constituents, hear their concerns about current issues, and share ways in which his office can be of assistance with county issues.
Office Hours in Old Town Goleta
WHO: Supervisor Hart and staff
WHAT: Public office hours
WHERE: Old Town Coffee, 5877 Hollister Ave. Goleta, CA 93117
WHEN: 9:30-11:00 am Saturday December 14th, 2019