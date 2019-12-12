Announcement Highway 154 Safety Town Hall on December 16

First meeting of the Highway 154 Safety Committee to take place on December 16, 2019

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Highway 154 Safety Committee is hosting a Town Hall on December 16, 2019, at Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. The town hall will feature the latest information on Highway 154 traffic safety and efforts to improve safety. The public will have an opportunity to meet and ask questions of representatives from Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, and local/state elected officials. Childcare will be provided by the Santa Ynez YMCA at the Solvang Library, and Spanish language interpretation services will be available.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be an open house with state and local agencies, followed by the first meeting of the Highway 154 Safety Committee at 7:00 p.m. A committee agenda will be available on the Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s website in advance of the meeting and will include presentations from State and local agencies. The public is encouraged, not required, to register to attend the town hall. Registration can be done online, or by phone to Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at (805) 961-8900.

WHAT: Highway 154 Safety Town Hall

WHEN: December 16, 2019, 6:30 p.m. – Open house with state and local agencies; 7:00 p.m. – Highway 154 Safety Committee meeting

WHERE: Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang

DETAILS: Register to attend online at www.hwy154.eventbrite.com, or by phone to Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at (805) 961-8900. The Town Hall is FREE to attend, registering helps meeting organizers plan the logistics for the event. Childcare will be provided by Santa Ynez YMCA at the Solvang Library, and Spanish language interpretation services will be available.

