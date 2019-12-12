Letters The Crazy Roller-Coaster Ride

Wow! Ann Louise Bardach hit the nail on the head with her modern Modest Proposal. She expresses our concerns about the crazy roller-coaster ride, all downhill, to the denigration of so much that we value in Santa Barbara County. To call it a sellout makes her a truth-sayer. She tells it exactly like it is.

We see obviously very questionable claims of legal non-conforming status for cannabis growers go unchallenged by the county. The same applies to unbelievable expansion of probable legal non-conforming cannabis grows going unchallenged. This expansion is strictly against the county ordinances.

With the exception of some limited enforcement, which we like to see, the county seems to be rolling over and playing dead for the cannabis grower community. And despite this, we believe the growers, getting away with so much, are simply laughing at the county and those of us who oppose their takeover of the county.

They are causing serious damage if not the destruction of the ambiente enjoyed by most of the residents of this great county. Thank you, Ann, for your modern Modest Proposal.

