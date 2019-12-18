Courts & Crime City Sued Over Flightline Restaurant Airport Admins Accused of Blocking Transfer of Restaurant Lease from the High Sierra Grill Attorney

Attorney A. Barry Cappello filed a lawsuit against City Hall charging that airport administrators unreasonably blocked the transfer of the restaurant lease from the High Sierra Grill ​— ​located on airport property ​— ​to Warren Butler, owner of the flight-themed Flightline Restaurant, who took over restaurant operations from High Sierra. Cappello claims the city’s “unreasonable interference” in allowing the lease transfer to take place cost High Sierra Grill $1 million and Butler more than $5 million. He is demanding a jury trial and punitive damages.

