Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

Courts & Crime

City Sued Over Flightline Restaurant

Airport Admins Accused of Blocking Transfer of Restaurant Lease from the High Sierra Grill Attorney

A hearing on Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara Superior Court with judge Colleen Sterne Steve Amerikaner (left) and A. Barry Cappello afetr a hearing on Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara Superior Court with judge Colleen Sterne | Credit: Paul Wellman
By
Wed Dec 18, 2019 | 10:30pm

Attorney A. Barry Cappello filed a lawsuit against City Hall charging that airport administrators unreasonably blocked the transfer of the restaurant lease from the High Sierra Grill ​— ​located on airport property ​— ​to Warren Butler, owner of the flight-themed Flightline Restaurant, who took over restaurant operations from High Sierra. Cappello claims the city’s “unreasonable interference” in allowing the lease transfer to take place cost High Sierra Grill $1 million and Butler more than $5 million. He is demanding a jury trial and punitive damages.

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.