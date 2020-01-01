‘Indy’ Book Club 2020

Calling all book nerds! We are hosting a 2020 Reading Challenge. We are challenging you to read one book per month that fits into a specified theme. Download this handy worksheet and keep track of the books you read throughout the year that fulfill our challenge. Every month, we will feature our book of the month – a book on that month’s theme that we are reading and encourage you to read with us. Every three months, we will host a book club meetup where we talk about the books of the months, the themes, and swap books. These meetups are open to all and you do not have to have read the books of the month to come! Bring your completed sheet to our last book club meetup of 2020 to be entered for a chance to win a bookish prize! Also, We have partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library, which will carry extra copies of the book of the month and join us for the meetups.

To find out more about the Indy Book Club, keep an eye on the print issue and this page, as we will be announcing more details as they unfold. Get started by picking up January’s pick and joining our Goodreads group!

