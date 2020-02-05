Books Review | ‘On The Come Up’

Photo: Courtesy ‘On the Come Up’

Angie Thomas’s young-adult novel On the Come Up follows 16-year-old Bri, who dreams of following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a professional rapper. Nothing seems to be going her way, but Bri isn’t going to let expectations or hardships stop her.

Thomas’s On The Come Up takes place in the same town as her debut novel, The Hate U Give. Thomas touches on what it’s like growing up as a young black girl in a single-parent, working-class household. This is a story about shooting for your dreams even when history and circumstance is telling you it’s impossible. The audiobook is narrated by Bahni Turpin, who raps Bri’s rhymes right into your headphones. It is the perfect touch to completely immerse you in Bri’s world.



