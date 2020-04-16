Books Red, White & Royal Blue YA Novel Explores Romance Across the Atlantic

In Casey McQuiston’s best-selling debut novel, Red, White & Royal Blue, America’s first son, Alex, falls totally in love with the Henry, Prince of Wales. They begin as rivals, but with publicity tactics forcing them to become “best buds”, their friendship blossoms into much more than that. Things might seem clear cut if they were just any two boys in love, but with the British tabloids lurking to spy on them, stiff royal expectations about propriety, and an upcoming presidential election in the States, their budding relationship is anything but simple.

Red, White & Royal Blue is set in the near future, with Alex’s mom running for reelection. Although the story is based around the politics and taboo of their actions, you don’t need to be an avid CNN watcher to be fully immersed in this story. McQuiston eases you into this world, explaining all of the British and American government terms in a playful way. Before reading this book, you’d never think that you could relate to a president’s family residing in the White House, but by the end, you’ll have cried, laughed and smiled with all the characters. Alex and Henry’s love story is gushy and romantic, but there’s hardly a page without a laugh out loud moment due to McQuiston’s hilarious and witty style.

There are also hopeful themes laced through the narrative that reflect our current political climate without getting too biased. All sides are represented by the many supporting characters, who feature various sexual orientations, nationalities, and religions. This is the refreshing gay rom-com that the YA community has been yearning for, and it is bound to reach an even bigger audience when Amazon releases the upcoming TV series based on the book.

