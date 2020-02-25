Books ‘Indy’ Book Club’s March Read Helen Oyeyemi’s ‘Boy, Snow, Bird’

Photo: Courtesy Boy, Snow, Bird

Set in the 1950s, Boy, Snow, Bird is a retelling of the “Snow White” story. At 20 years old, Boy Novak, who lives with her abusive father, decides to run away, landing in Flaxhill, Massachusetts, where she eventually meets and marries a jeweler, Arturo Whitman, father to a young girl. While Boy is initially infatuated with her stepdaughter, Snow, she ultimately takes on the role of evil stepmother when she has a daughter of her own, Bird. Bird’s birth brings to light a secret that forces Boy to reevaluate how she views her husband’s family. Focusing on themes of vanity, race, and gender, author Helen Oyeyemi tells a complicated story while shining light on how small biases add up to full-blown prejudices.

In March, we will host the first of four discussion meetups — one per quarter — at a venue and date to be determined. We’ll swap books (bring your favorites to pass along) and reveal the next Indy Book Club selection. Also, we’ve partnered with the Santa Barbara Public Library, which will carry extra copies of the Indy Book Club picks and join us for the meetups.

To find out more about the Indy Book Club, keep an eye on the print issue and independent.com/category/arts-entertainment, as we will be announcing more details as they unfold. Get started by joining our Goodreads group at tinyurl.com/SBIndyGoodreads.

