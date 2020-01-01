Letters Remember Dolores Huerta

I am on the boards of Democratic Women and the Women’s Political Committee. Feminist issues are of central importance to me. I was, therefore, happy to read the article written by Rachel Aarons about renaming a street for Dolores Huerta as we have already done for her work partner, César Chávez.

It is a serious omission for our city to credit César Chávez and ignore the woman who did exactly the same work as he did. This can only be seen as an appalling (but unfortunately not uncommon) example of honoring men and discrediting women, based on nothing beyond their gender.

Accomplishing this street-naming would be a step in the direction of realizing the goal of equal rights for women. We should all get behind this effort.

