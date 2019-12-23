Letters Honoring Dolores Huerta

Honoring Dolores Huerta: 2020 is just around the corner! What better time to stand up for feminist values than by recognizing a woman who worked so hard in our State of California?

Dolores Huerta devoted her life to advocating for the rights of farmworkers and empowering those who were poorly paid laborers in the fields without the most basic of rights. She worked side by side with Caesar Chavez for years before and after the formation of the Farm Workers Union. Yet Caesar Chavez is famous and Dolores Huerta is virtually unknown. This is gender discrimination and it is unjust. But we can right that wrong in our community.

We already have a street named after Caesar Chavez. Now is the time to name a street after Dolores Huerta. By this act, we make public the statement that women’s labor is just as important as men’s and heroism is not a matter of gender but of action.

