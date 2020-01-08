About Us Emily Cosentino, Marketing and Promotions Manager Europe Trip Full of Champagne in Reims and Christmas in London

If Instagram is any indication, you just returned from an amazing trip. Tell us about it. It was quite the trip! My fiancé and I started off by sipping Champagne in Reims. We then strolled the streets of Paris for a few nights before meeting up with my family in London for Christmas. London was truly a Christmas wonderland. We were lucky enough to get a tour of Buckingham Palace, which had 17 Christmas trees — the biggest one donned all corgi ornaments!

What was it like returning to your old study-abroad stomping grounds in London? Very nostalgic. Studying abroad in London was my first solo trip. It taught me a lot about myself. To be able to show off my old hangouts to my family and Jerry was very special; it’s a part of me they hadn’t seen before.

It’s nice to get away, but it can also be nice to get back to sunny Santa Barbara. Did you feel that way? Oh my gosh! Very much so. No matter where I travel, it’s nice to know that my little life here in Santa Barbara is patiently waiting for me to return. It’s truly the perfect place to come home to. Plus, I missed my cat dearly!

