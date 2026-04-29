Sharing Our Green on Earth Day

We had a blast connecting with you at the Earth Day Festival this past weekend. Thank you for stopping by the Independent’s booth to spin our prize wheel and chat with us! It was a pleasure to see so many new and familiar faces sharing their support for our paper and helping us continue our essential reporting here in Santa Barbara County.

From top: Maya Johnson, Callie Fausey, and Richelle Boyd | Credit: Courtesy

If you stopped by our booth, you probably picked up the newest edition of our annual Santa Barbara Green Guide magazine. Now back for a third year, the Green Guide is all about local sustainability. From recipes, to gardening stories, to resources and eco-action items, the Green Guide is your one-stop shop for all this and more.

“The thing I love most about the Santa Barbara Green Guide is that it’s all good news. Not the hollow, schmaltzy type, but real, thoroughly reported stories about the progress we’re making to protect the environment. Like venues and festivals successfully reducing trash by the ton; an exciting effort to plant food, medicine, and native habitat on neglected urban land; and a new form of ‘bio-control’ that battles invasive ivy with flies instead of pesticides. Even the recipes aren’t fluff ― they feature ingredients from a local organic farmer who grows his flavor-packed tomatoes slowly, ‘like a pinot noir grape.’ So, take heart, take notice, and take the first Green Guide you see. They’re free, and they go fast,” said Independent Senior Editor Tyler Hayden.

You can find your copy of a Santa Barbara Green Guide in most places where you get the Independent.