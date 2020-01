Letters Good Luck, But

I appreciate your appeal for support through a subscription to independent.com. We need local, independent news sources. I’ll certainly contribute. However, your last two issues don’t exactly conform to “issues that shape our community.” We want investigative journalism. You gave us tattoos on chefs and astrology. If that’s the way you’re headed, good luck, but you’ll lose support from those of us who want local, important issues.

