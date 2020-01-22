Letters The Alternative View

I am an 80-year-old senior who moved to California in 2014 from the state of Georgia. I came here to be near siblings after an unfortunate divorce. I moved into the Friendship Manor independent senior center in Goleta on April 1, 2019.

I could not help but notice that you supply many free copies of your publication to us here in our lobby area. I, being a conservative individual with a Biblical World View, have not read them, observing so many liberal articles right on the front page! However, the issue of January 9 caught my attention. The title “Applying Astrology to Your Life” reminded me of an incident in my past.

The company I worked for had a cafeteria for us to dine in if we chose. In checking out one day, I observed they had made available to the customers free astrological insights for the current time of year at the register. I inquired what company ran the cafeteria. I sent them a request to allow me to also supply Biblical references there as well. They chose to stop the astrology information, not allowing my request!

I challenge you to allow me, my pastor, or a locally respected Christian leader, to submit an article espousing what a BWV (Biblical World View) contains! Even more desired, would be ongoing articles in every issue of the Independent publication! Your sincere consideration of this request would be greatly appreciated!

