Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Sports

Tremendous Trio Makes Gaucho Women Games Wild

Ila Lane, Danae Miller, and Coco Miller Are UCSB’s Comeback Kids

UCSB's Coco Miller (left) and Danae Miller. | Credit: Paul Wellman
By
Wed Jan 22, 2020 | 10:54am

The good, the bad, and the bubbly have made women’s basketball games interesting to watch at UCSB this season. The Gauchos have played smartly and crisply for some stretches, plunged into a miasma of turnovers and bad shots in others, but lately they have risen to the top in some close games.

The last time they played at the Thunderdome, the Gauchos trailed Cal Poly by 11 points with under six minutes to play. More frequently than not in the past, that would have been reason to head for the parking lot. But with growing confidence from junior point guard Danae Miller, veteran leadership from senior Coco Miller, and the powerful emergence of freshman phenom Ila Lane, these Gauchos are not to be counted out.

“Weather the storm,” said fifth-year head coach Bonnie Henrickson. “Down 11, we’re not folding our tent. Sometimes you’ve got to figure out how to win one.”

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

John Zant

Sports Editor

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.