Tremendous Trio Makes Gaucho Women Games Wild

The good, the bad, and the bubbly have made women’s basketball games interesting to watch at UCSB this season. The Gauchos have played smartly and crisply for some stretches, plunged into a miasma of turnovers and bad shots in others, but lately they have risen to the top in some close games.

The last time they played at the Thunderdome, the Gauchos trailed Cal Poly by 11 points with under six minutes to play. More frequently than not in the past, that would have been reason to head for the parking lot. But with growing confidence from junior point guard Danae Miller, veteran leadership from senior Coco Miller, and the powerful emergence of freshman phenom Ila Lane, these Gauchos are not to be counted out.

“Weather the storm,” said fifth-year head coach Bonnie Henrickson. “Down 11, we’re not folding our tent. Sometimes you’ve got to figure out how to win one.”