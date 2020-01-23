Announcement Education Job Fairs slated for February in North and South Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) is pleased to announce the 2020 Education Job Fairs for individuals interested in working in school settings throughout Santa Barbara County. Staff from institutions of higher education offering degree and credentialing programs will also be available to provide information.

February 8, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium

4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara

February 22, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center

708 Miller Street, Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido said, “A career in education is fulfilling and meaningful because of the impact made in the lives of students every day. We encourage everyone who is interested or even thinking about education as a field of interest to attend these events.”

School districts throughout Santa Barbara County will be participating and looking to hire for positions such as teachers, speech and language specialists, instructional aides, administrative support staff, substitutes, and more. District representatives will be on-site to discuss job opportunities and career pathways to connect people with available positions. Position requirements range from basic skills and experience to advanced degrees.

“These events are designed for people who are new to education, people with many years of experience, or those looking for a career change,” said Mari Minjarez Baptista, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources.

These events are free and open to the public. Interested applicants can visit www.sbceo.org for more information or go directly to https://bit.ly/2GeHKyn to register.

Add to Favorites