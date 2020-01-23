Community Rincon Classic Set to Kick Off This Weekend All Systems Go for Famous Surf Competition at ‘Queen of the Coast’

This weekend, hundreds of surfing devotees will flock to Rincon, also known as the “Queen of the Coast” for its world-famous wave quality, for the 38th Annual Channel Islands Rincon Classic, a renowned local event that includes 10 different categories, such as Women’s, Legends (55+), Men’s (18+), Longboard, and U-17 girls and boys, among others. According to a press release from Channel Islands, “the surf and weather are coming together for epic conditions on the second weekend of an eight-week waiting period. With overhead swell predictions and good weather in the forecast for this weekend it is all systems go Saturday and Sunday January 25th and 26th.” The events are scheduled to run 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The competition, which the press release calls “the most anticipated event of the winter,” is a who’s who of the Central Coast surfing scene, with big names such as three-time World Champion Tom Curren; Parker and Conner Coffin, two brothers who have made their mark on the international contest scene; North American Pro winner Kilian Garland; and three-time national champion Jak Ziets set to participate. Dane Reynolds, renowned in the free-surfing world for his explosiveness and creativity, is also slated to take part. With good conditions, promising swell, and world-class talent set to come together at Rincon this weekend, it has all the ingredients for an exciting competition.

A shuttle will be available back and forth from the Channel Islands factory in Carpinteria in order to ease the difficulty that comes with finding parking during the busy event, courtesy of Jump On the School Bus, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Rincon Brewery will also be selling food at the event, and Channel Islands will be holding raffles throughout the day to raise funds for the Surf Happens Foundation. The awards ceremony will take place at Padaro Beach Grill on Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8:00.

See rinconclassic.com.

