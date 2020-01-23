Letters Votes for Das

We were 40-plus-year residents of Montecito, and we have seen our share of county supervisors. We have enjoyed some exceptionally able and committed representatives along the way, and we are happy to affirm that Das Williams has been as good as the best of them.

It isn’t just that he and his staff rose to the challenge of two unprecedented natural disasters one after another. It isn’t just that Das went above and beyond to help with the recovery, from still-ongoing services to disaster victims to creative policies to help faster rebuilding and to prevent future debris flows. It’s that Das exhibits a sincerity and cut-to-the-chase desire to make things work. This comes before self-promotion or grandstanding: He is a straight shooter who will tell you the truth in the service of the best policies, even if it might lose him votes. And it means that he will listen thoughtfully to both sides, and work for solutions for all.

This attitude is why Das has worked well “across the aisle” on our otherwise divided Board of Supervisors. He recognizes that local government is about getting things done, regardless of partisan differences. It also means that Das has worked proactively with “both sides” around cannabis issues. As a Carpinteria resident, he lives both sides: recognizing the economic opportunity that cannabis presents and working to address the challenges that these changes have brought.

Das’s combination of extensive experience, and can-do attitude, are a gift to the 1st District. Four more years, please!

