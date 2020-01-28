Sports Conner Coffin Nabs Fifth Rincon Classic Victory Weekend Contest Saw Clean Waves and Explosive Performances

This weekend, scores of surfers descended on the “Queen of the Coast” for the 38th Annual Rincon Classic, where all-time conditions and solid swell laid the foundation for an exciting contest that saw Conner Coffin once again claim the crown. Nudging out other Central Coast names like Mike McCabe, Adam Lambert, and his own brother, Parker Coffin, Conner secured his title as the Pro Division Champion for the fifth time.

Across other categories, the surfing was equally spectacular. In the U-17 girls, Makena Burke, a Ventura local, cruised to victory, with Vela Mattive and Jessie Engel taking second and third, respectively. The Women’s 18+ final saw a victory by Shaya Alexander and second and third place finishes by Ashley Fagerstedt and Aubrey Faulk Luyendyk.

In the Juniors U-17 category, Babe Swierkocki claimed the top spot over Jak Zeits, followed by Trevor Berry in third place. In the U-14 Boys, Jak Zeits took first over Jack Zoltan and Pitas Higgins. In the Boys 12s, Koa Modisette comfortably cruised to victory over Fynn Neth and Aiden Albada.

In the Men’s Division, Nic Lamb was king of the hill and Jeff Knell was second, with Vincenzo Leonelli claiming third. In the Masters Division, Javi Moreno was number one; in the Grand Masters, Britt Merrick placed first; and in the Legends Division, Steve Hanson was the man to beat. Finally, for the Longboard title, Vince Felix rode to victory.

