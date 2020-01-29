On Thursday and Friday, January 30 and 31, Toad the Wet Sprocket will take the Lobero stage for a pair of concerts that are among the most anticipated musical events of the year. Toad, as they are affectionately known, took the world by storm in the early 1990s with a succession of radio hits including “All I Want,” “Walk on the Ocean,” from the album Fear in 1991 and “Something’s Always Wrong” and “Fall Down” from Dulcinea in 1994. Original members Glen Phillips, Randy Guss, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning will be joined by longtime friends and openers Woodburning Project.

I spoke with Toad bassist Dean Dinning about the show last week. The interview has been lightly edited for length and continuity.

Listening to the records again reminded me of how exceptional and intelligent they are. Of all the music that came out in that time period, I think these songs hold up among the best. Has that been your experience returning to them as a player? We’ve got a great catalog, and it certainly makes it a pleasure. You know, we started the band when we were just kids, but these are not kid songs.