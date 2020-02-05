Subscribe to Independent.com | Introducing a New Way to Support Local Journalism in Santa Barbara

Hollister Lofts Draw Mixed Reviews

Santa Barbara Neighbors React to Proposal for Homeless Housing

Geordie Armstrong shares her story of overcoming homelessness and weighs in on the new housing project in Goleta that would house homeless and mentally ill residents. | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
By
Wed Feb 05, 2020 | 2:40pm

For the past 24 years, John Polanskey — a high-ranking official with the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority — has been working with wary, angry neighbors over affordable-housing projects they don’t want near their backyards. “I actually like engaging with the community,” Polanskey said. “I really do.” 

This not long after he spent two hours at the Living Faith Church on Hollister Avenue explaining a proposal to build 33 units  of “permanent supportive housing” for mentally ill and homeless people on a small chunk of vacant land next to a fire station and across from the Page Youth Center. Before a crowd of over 100 residents who braved last Monday night’s biting winds, Polanskey tried to answer their questions: Who will be housed, how will they be vetted, and what kind of services will be provided?

