Letters No Passing on 154

The accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, occurring along Highway 154 are tragic. Nearly all of them are due to careless and or reckless drivers. Some drivers are simply impatient and choose to pass at wrong place or time.

I recently moved to Santa Barbara from Grass Valley. Highway 49 was the 25-mile main access to Interstate 80. A period when there were several fatal head-on accidents caused the community to demand more patrols on the road and require adherence to the 55 mph speed limit. For three months, only a few fender benders occurred. Adding more passing lanes may reduce serious accidents.

