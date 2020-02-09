Letters Impeachment Failure

Respecting the failed President Trump impeachment and removal from office, it is suggested that concerned citizens learn about the art of sophist reasoning and argument practices and Star Chamber proceedings, and the constitutional rights of due process and the rules of evidence. The House impeachment indictment was produced by sophistic, unfair, unconstitutional “Star Chamber proceedings.” The Senate prosecution was a failure. The House impeachment leaders-conducted trial in the Senate was an exercise in sophistic arguments (specious and fallacious reasoning, fully untrue factual arguments, speculation, out of context statements, conjecture, negative inference, false assumptions, opinion, and hearsay). They failed to produce full and valid factual evidence to back up their claims of “impeachable wrongs,” even though they claimed their presented case was backed by “overwhelming evidence.” The sophists lost. It is time to end the three-year partisan witch hunt.

Responsible Senate and House members must solve the issues facing our nation and people, such as our $23.254 trillion, growing at $1 trillion per year, national debt; the congressional projected coming insolvency of both Social Security and Medicare; health care and drug cost issues; the opioid crises; economic issues, national security issues; infrastructure issues; immigration problems, etc.

