Quake-Proof Your Home

Earthquake Brace and Bolt Program Offers California Homeowners Money to Retrofit Their Houses

Thirty-three million dollars is available to California homeowners in an Earthquake Brace and Bolt program intended to keep houses from falling down or sliding off their foundation during a temblor. Through the program funding of up to $3,000, homeowners of wood-frame houses built before 1980 can brace a cripple wall (the walls in a crawl space below the first floor) with plywood or bolt the frame to a raised concrete foundation, as well as strap and brace water heaters. The cost for such work is generally $3,000-$7,000, with the higher amount for the architectural or engineering plans required for cripple walls of four to seven feet. The one-month program application period opens February 19 and could encompass as many as 6,300 homes.

Qualifying properties must be within the zip codes listed by the U.S. Geological Survey on an earthquake hazard map. In the Santa Barbara area, those zip codes all fall in South County: 93101, 93103, 93105, 93108, 93109, 93110, and 93117. The home must be a primary residence occupied by the homeowner, cannot be on the National Register of Historic Places, and can be as many as four units on a “continuous raised perimeter foundation.”

The retrofit rules follow California Building Code Chapter A3, which covers earthquake protection for existing residential buildings. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has put $20 million into the grant, with the California Earthquake Authority — which sells earthquake insurance to homeowners — adding $13.3 million through its loss-mitigation fund.

The application period runs February 19-March 19. Applicants will be selected at random and can have received no prior incentives from the program, with FEMA vetting applications. Grant recipients should learn their status in about two to six weeks, and the work needs to be completed within six months of notification. The application and further details are at the Earthquake Brace and Bolt program.

