Announcement Her Festival is Seeking Volunteers Student-Led Her Festival on International Women’s Day Is Seeking Volunteers From the Community To Help Out On the Day of the Event

Voices of the Community, a student-run organization, will be hosting Her Festival at Girsh Park on International Women’s Day: Sunday, March 8th, 2020 from 12 pm to 4 pm. The event is free to attend and open to everybody.

Attendees will enjoy engaging with a diverse range of booths run by organizations offering programs, activities, inspiration, and more. Guests can learn about women in all fields of work and discover community programs, opportunities, and organizations. Festival guests are invited to have fun by enjoying arts and crafts booths, a free prize drawing, photo booths, a rock wall, henna, and free face painting.

To make this event possible, the Her Festival team needs volunteers from the community to help run the event on March 8th, 2020 from 9 am to 5 pm. There is a wide variety of tasks to be completed on the day of the event and our volunteers have several options on how to help out. Before the event, volunteers can help with setup and assist with parking logistics. They also have the option to assist at free activity booths organized by the event in two-hour shifts. Such assistance would include running arts & crafts activities, painting, writing prompts, prize drawings, and other activities. The festival will also need volunteers as a clean-up crew for after the event to help with take-down. High school students looking to participate will be rewarded community service hours for shifts. Volunteering is open to both students and adults.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the event can sign up at www.HerFestivalSB.com/volunteer. If you have any questions regarding the event or volunteering at the festival, please contact us at VoicesoftheCommunitySB@gmail.com.

The goal of Her Festival is to celebrate the women of Santa Barbara and to inspire female youth in the community. This completely new event aims to empower the next generation of female leaders through promoting confidence, equality, and inclusiveness. Proudly sponsored by Appfolio, Deckers, and Procore, Her Festival is the much-needed celebration that will leave the girls and women of Santa Barbara feeling capable of pursuing their dreams and changing their communities for the better.

About Voices of the Community

Voices of the Community (VOC) is a student-run organization based at Dos Pueblos High School. It is entirely made up of Santa Barbara youth. They are all passionate about changing the community for the better by ensuring that the voices of underrepresented groups are heard. Her Festival is VOC’s first project, and all efforts are being dedicated to the success of the event. VOC’s core belief is that the opinion and experience of every person from any background must be given value. Their team is committed to celebrating each of those voices, starting in our own community.



Contact

For more information about Voices of the Community’s Her Festival, go to our website: www.herfestivalsb.com or email VoicesoftheCommunitySB@gmail.com. Follow updates and news by following @Herfestivalsb on Instagram and @HerFestival on Facebook.

