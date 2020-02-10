Letters Joan Hartmann for Isla Vista’s 3rd

As a longtime Isla Vista resident and advocate for parks, recreation, and open-space, I’m proud to support the re-election of Joan Hartmann as 3rd District County Supervisor.

Joan has been a true leader in supporting parks and our access to them. She persuaded her board colleagues to support a Countywide Parks Master Plan, and hosted a countywide summit on parks and open-space, where city and special district stakeholders learned about potential funding opportunities to improve our parks and recreation opportunities. And opening very soon, the Baron Ranch Trail, will provide seven-days a week, breathtakingly scenic coast-to-crest trail hiking on the Gaviota Coast.

We are fortunate to live on the south coast of Santa Barbara County, where we have hundreds of miles of trails and access to many beautiful parks. Joan thinks about those who have less access to open space, addressing the fact that there are only 12 miles of accessible trails in the northern part of Santa Barbara County. Determined to change this, she has supported funding for park improvements and trail development throughout the 3rd District.

Here in Isla Vista, she has been a strong partner and supporter of the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District. Her efforts have strengthened our collaborative relationship with the county. She’s improved safety in Isla Vista parks and access to our beaches. For these reasons and more, I’m proud to support the re-election of Joan Hartmann for Supervisor.

