Courts & Crime SBCC Staff Member, Wife Killed in Goleta Hit-and-Run Accident

Photo: Courtesy Adolfo Corral

Santa Barbara’s City College’s newest equity, diversity, and cultural competency coordinator was killed along with his wife on Sunday evening in a hit-and-run accident.

Adolfo Corral and Mary Jane Becerra Corral, both 43, of Goleta were walking on Cathedral Oaks when a vehicle hit them and then the driver fled on foot westbound. Adolfo was pronounced dead on the scene, and Mary Jane was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the news that has begun to be shared in the community,” said SBCC Superintendent/President Utpal Goswami. “Yesterday evening, a pedestrian hit and run in Goleta occurred. We are devastated to learn this morning that it involved our own Adolfo Corral and his wife, Mary Jane. Tragically, they did not survive.”

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses, which can be found here. According to the page, they are survived by their four children: Azalea (20), Dahlia (17), Dominic (14), and Rose (10).

Following the Corrals’ deaths on Sunday evening, deputies located the suspect in the passenger seat of another vehicle in Carpinteria at 8:30 p.m. The suspect, 39-year-old Eric Mauricio Ramirez Aguilar, was taken into custody and will soon be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Add to Favorites