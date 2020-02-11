The Daisy’s Fresh and Flavorful Formula

There’s a brightness revolution afoot in modern culinary culture. Whether talking wine and cocktails or design and dishes, restaurateurs, producers, and consumers alike are opting for freshness and clarity in their sensory experiences, elevating, perhaps unwittingly, truth and purity in these days of lies and discontent.

The Daisy crystallizes such sentiments. Opened last November by the wife-and-husband team of Carmen Deforest and Dominic Shiach ​— ​previously behind Book Ends Café on the top floor of Antioch University’s downtown campus ​— ​the State Street restaurant is full of light and energy, from the stark white, sandy wood interior to the garden-grown vibrancy of Deforest’s California-meets-Levant cooking.