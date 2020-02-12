Letters Creeping Cannabis Cultivation Plague

It’s high time something was done about the outrageous cannabis situation in the Carpinteria Valley! Cannabis cultivation is a creeping plague that will continue to ruin District 1, and we need to rescind the irresponsible policy that allowed cannabis cultivation without due diligence.

There were zero studies conducted concerning the stench that permeates the atmosphere, causing health issues from cannabis locations near schools and homes. Something from the cannabis grows (The chemicals? The plants themselves? The pollution? All three?) is ruining our health, irritating our eyes, affecting our sinuses, and making the air stink like skunks! It is not healthy!

Our property and health are at risk and we need someone who will listen, conduct the due research, and act in the interest of the community. We need new leadership. Laura Capps, we need you!

