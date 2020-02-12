About Us Graham Brown, Terry Ortega, Esperanza Valenzuela ― 2020 Wedding Guide Gurus These Three Made a Herculean Task Look Easy

Names and Titles: (From left) Esperanza Carmona, Graphic Designer; Terry Ortega, Calendar Editor; Graham Brown, Sales Administrator

What makes a wedding uniquely Santa Barbara? EC: It’s the scenery and the people. Being able to see the mountains or smell the ocean.

What’s new or different about this year’s guide? GB: Improvements are made every year based on reader and advertiser feedback. This year’s layout is both informative and attractive and will be an amazing resource for the community all year long.

What were the special moments of your own wedding? TO: They keep changing over the years. Now that my father and grandparents are no longer here, I would have to say the pockets of the day that I spent with each of them, especially the father/daughter dance.

