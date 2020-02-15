Letters Why the Supervisor Matters to Goleta

When we recently got our mail-in ballots for the March 3 election, a neighbor asked me if we should vote in the 3rd District County Supervisor’s race, even though we live in the City of Goleta. The answer is yes, and here’s why.

The County Supervisors will be voting on the issues that seriously affect us: our beautiful coast and beaches and oil. Goleta Beach and the Gaviota Coast are outside the city limits, so decisions about these areas are made by the county, not the city of Goleta. It’s up to the supervisors to protect these special areas.

As for oil, county supervisors weigh in on oil drilling, processing, and transportation along our coast. They recently opposed trucking oil through our community. And they have actively supported a stop to drilling in our ocean and oil processing at Haskell’s Beach in Ellwood.

Other reasons that Goleta residents in the 3rd District should vote is that the county provides virtually all our emergency and public health services, either directly or by contract with Goleta.

If you’re unsure whom to vote for, see the websites of the two leading candidates, incumbent 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann here and main challenger Bruce Porter here.

Don’t be lulled into thinking this March 3 election doesn’t matter to Goleta residents, just because we have a city. As a city, we have more local control now, but our quality of life in Goleta also depends a lot on the county.

Add to Favorites