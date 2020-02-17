Letters Capps: So Negative

As a longtime activist who has worked for local Democrats in countless campaigns for 20-plus years, I am perplexed by the campaign of Laura Capps. I have never encountered such a negatively focused campaign from a Democratic candidate. The incessant attempts to demean her opponent both in public comments and campaign literature are unprecedented in the history of campaigning by Democrats in this county. An example is the most recent Capps campaign piece I received in the mail which looks like the cover of a tabloid magazine in the grocery store.

I also am flabbergasted by the fact that the Capps campaign published names of people on her endorsement list who had not endorsed her. That too, is a first in our local campaign history.

I am not perplexed by her one-issue campaign however, for there is little she can comment on when challenging Das Williams. Das has been a staunch advocate for our city and county on issues that are of vital importance: promoting clean energy initiatives; working diligently to prevent fracking and the expansion of oil drilling operations; working to pass gun control legislation; actively supporting public education at every level; advocating for affordable housing; supporting social justice advocates; providing essential assistance to those affected by the tragic fire and debris flow.

In recognition of his work, Das’s endorsements include people who hold leadership roles in the above listed efforts.

I am with them.

Add to Favorites