Letters Re-Elect Joan Hartmann

I am writing in support of reelecting Joan Hartmann for Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor.

When I was a newly elected board member of the Goleta Water District, Supervisor Joan Hartmann immediately reached out to me and invited me to meet with her to discuss water issues important to the county and the Goleta Valley.

I was impressed with her knowledge of local water issues and her interest and willingness to listen and learn from elected officials that represent other segments of the community.

On a personal note, Supervisor Hartmann, understood the importance of and voted on a traffic issue in my neighborhood that has increased the safety of drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Supervisor Hartmann has displayed the intelligence, curiosity, thoughtfulness and willingness to listen, all important qualities to have in order to truly represent the people not only in the 3rd District but also throughout Santa Barbara County.

Reelect Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Supervisor so she can continue to work for the people in Santa Barbara County.

