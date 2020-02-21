Letters Impressed with Joan Hartmann

I’ve known Joan Hartmann for many years, and the one thing that has always impressed me is how deeply committed she is to working with all sides on an issue. Whether she was volunteering as a citizen to help lead Buellton citizens to take hold of the decisions regarding the boundaries of their community, or promoting finding common ground as a member of the Planning Commission on contentious land-use issues, especially in the Santa Ynez Valley, Joan seeks to build coalitions of inclusiveness. She does not engage in finger pointing.

Her’s is a practical approach, not one of a demagogue, and the results speak for themselves. For example, her leadership as a member of the Board of Supervisors has resulted in remarkable forward-thinking with the development of the Strategic Energy Plan, a renewable energy initiative that will provide the citizens of Santa Barbara County with competitively-priced carbon-free electricity for generations to come and one of the first to do so in our state.

You can talk to Joan and she listens. And she cares about what you say. It is as simple as that. What more can you wish for from an elected official? I am supporting Joan for re-election. I hope you do, too.

