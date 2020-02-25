Letters Re-Elect Joan Hartmann

Why I am voting for Joan Hartmann for reelection as 3rd District County Supervisor:

Joan helped fund the co-response team, which trains county sheriff’s deputies as they respond to mental health calls, to de-escalate and result in better outcomes. She also helped to secure $6 million in funding for the Public Defender’s diversion programs which provide treatment to dual diagnosis patients to get them treatment instead of putting them in jail and then back out on the street, homeless and mentally ill.

Joan has worked to protect our community from wildfires by helping to secure $2.2 million in funding for the Fire Department for fuel reduction and a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. She serves on the Fire Safe Council, supporting the firefighters who put their lives on the line.

Joan is deeply committed to our natural environment and to increasing access for all to trails and public parks, working to expand both so that they are available to more 3rd District residents. She worked with diverse stakeholders on the Gaviota Coast, calling a special meeting to hammer out differences and finalize the Gaviota Coastal Plan.

The 3rd District is huge and diverse. Joan is committed to serving all of it and has done so with distinction.

