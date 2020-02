Get News In Your Inbox

Though I don’t agree with the Independent’s recent endorsement for 1st District County Supervisor, I’d like to give a gold star to Delaney Smith who’s been covering the race. She has shown grace under immense pressure and scrutiny, and done a stellar job reporting the twists and turns of this wild race. The future of journalism looks bright in Santa Barbara. Go Delaney – and go Laura!

