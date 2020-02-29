Letters No Bikes on the Sidewalk

I’m a cyclist from Durango, Colorado. Where I come from, it’s illegal to ride a bicycle on the sidewalks, as it’s also illegal here. Why do I see so many individuals riding their bikes illegally on the same sidewalks as pedestrians?

The reason I inquire is because I was just about run over on the sidewalk as a pedestrian. When I confronted the individual, I was basically told to f*$k off and mind my own business!

But it’s everyone’s business to keep safety in mind, and, apparently, despite the laws, no one is being reprimanded by the local authority. So that would explain why there’s so many riders doing it because the law is not being enforced!

Does Santa Barbara plan on enforcing this law in the future? Because it’s almost safer to walk in the street than to take a chance of being ran over by an unsafe rider.

