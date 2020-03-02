Letters Elsa Granados for 37th Assembly District

While there are several excellent candidates for the 37th Assembly District, there is one that stands head and shoulders above the rest: Elsa Granados. She has the breadth of experience to be an excellent assembly member. Elsa Granados has spent over 20 years in public service as the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center, now named STESA (Standing Together to End Sexual Assault). In that capacity she has advocated for victims in many ways.

Elsa has been successful in working with the Sheriff’s Department and the DA to work together for the benefit of sexual assault victims. She has also had a tremendous amount of experience advocating for legislation at the state and federal level. Taking her advocacy even further, Elsa has testified before governing bodies and educated the public about the importance of the legislation.

As executive director, Elsa manages a million dollar budget with careful attention and integrity. Elsa Granados has the rare ability to bring together disparate groups and helping them to reach a common goal. Prior to her current position, Elsa worked within the education system and knows how important it is to prioritize our future leaders from their earliest days in the school system to adulthood.

I have served for 18 years with Elsa on the board of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, and I never cease to be impressed with her ability to not only see the big picture but pay attention to the details. She always makes sure everyone knows they have been heard and their opinions and experiences are respected. As an example of how Elsa knows how to work hard for her passions, she learned how to fly a small plane and is ready to test for her black belt.

We would be well served by having Elsa Granados represent us in the State Assembly. Please vote for Elsa Granados in the March 3 election.

