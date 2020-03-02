Review | ‘The Power Worshippers’
Katherine Stewart Exposes Influence of Christian Nationalists
Christian Nationalists no longer occupy the margins of political life in America, says Katherine Stewart in her new book, The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism. Slowly and methodically over many years, Christian nationalists have used religion as a vehicle for obtaining political power, and with Donald J. Trump in the White House, they have a powerful ally in their quest to order American life along a rigid set of values. Stewart pulls the veil off the individuals, organizations, and networks that advance the Christian nationalist agenda.