Review | ‘The Power Worshippers’

Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Please Wait Sign In or Subscribe

Please Wait Purchase this article for $0.99

Christian Nationalists no longer occupy the margins of political life in America, says Katherine Stewart in her new book, The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism . Slowly and methodically over many years, Christian nationalists have used religion as a vehicle for obtaining political power, and with Donald J. Trump in the White House, they have a powerful ally in their quest to order American life along a rigid set of values. Stewart pulls the veil off the individuals, organizations, and networks that advance the Christian nationalist agenda.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.