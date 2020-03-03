Bottles & Barrels

Women Winemakers Unite for Brunch

Fourth Annual Celebration Features Two Dozen Vintners on March 8

Two dozen women winemakers will participate in the Women Winemakers Unite for Brunch | Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue Mar 03, 2020 | 12:46pm

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by sipping on wines made by female vintners and chowing down on dishes created by female chefs? 

For the fourth year in a row, that’s the formula for March 8 at Roblar Farm in the Santa Ynez Valley, where two dozen women winemakers — from pioneers such as Kathy Joseph of Fiddlehead to up-and-comers like Rachel Silkowski DeAscentiis of Say When Wine — will join kitchen commandos Brooke Stockwell, Leyla Williams, Cynthia Miranda, and Theo Stephan, among many others for a four-hour brunch experience. 

Photo: Heather Daenitz | Craft & ClusterWinemaker Lane Tanner (in green) greets guests at the 2019 Women Winemakers event.

“Santa Barbara County not only sees a much higher percentage of women winemakers than most regions in the world, with nearly double the average,” explained Buttonwood’s Karen Steinwachs, a cofounder of the event, “but 2020 also marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, making this event, and this year, that much more special.”

There are nine appetizers on the menu and five courses, including dessert. The day can be enjoyed as merely a wine-tasting reception (11am-12:30pm, $50) or as the “Full Feast” (11am-3pm, $125), with proceeds going to the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.

For tickets and a full menu, see womenwinemakers2020.eventbrite.com.

Tue Mar 03, 2020 | 23:47pm
Matt Kettmann

Senior Editor

