Meet the Women of the ‘Indy’
Happy International Women’s Day!
Every day is Women’s Day at the Santa Barbara Independent. From our intrepid editor-in-chief, Marianne Partridge, who blazed the way by being the first female editor at Rolling Stone magazine, to our indefatigable publisher, Brandi Rivera, who got married, had a baby, and earned her MBA — all while running the company — within the space of a year, we dedicate our energy, grit, and wisdom to our families, community, and craft. Yes, we have many talented men in our midst, but the women of the Indy play a critical role in creating he magic on our pages every day. Happy International Women’s Day.