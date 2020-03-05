About Us

Meet the Women of the ‘Indy’

Happy International Women’s Day!

The Women of the ‘Indy’ | Credit: Ricky Barajas
By
Thu Mar 05, 2020 | 7:28am

Every day is Women’s Day at the Santa Barbara Independent. From our intrepid editor-in-chief, Marianne Partridge, who blazed the way by being the first female editor at Rolling Stone magazine, to our indefatigable publisher, Brandi Rivera, who got married, had a baby, and earned her MBA ​— ​all while running the company ​— ​within the space of a year, we dedicate our energy, grit, and wisdom to our families, community, and craft. Yes, we have many talented men in our midst, but the women of the Indy play a critical role in creating he magic on our pages every day. Happy International Women’s Day.

Thu Mar 05, 2020 | 18:55pm
https://www.independent.com/2020/03/05/meet-the-women-of-the-indy/

Indy Staff

