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September 15, 2026, is National Voter Registration Day, and it is a great reminder to verify your voter registration status and register to vote.

Taking the time now to ensure your information is correct, including residence and mailing address is up to date, will help provide a smooth and simple voting process in the upcoming General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is October 19, 2026.

“The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is here to help make the voting process simple,” said Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland. “Registering to vote or verifying that your voter registration is accurate is important.”

A voter must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years of age on election day to be eligible to vote. Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at the California Secretary of State’s website, or the Santa Barbara County Elections Office website at sbcvote.com. To make address and other updates to voter registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, go to Online Voter Registration | California Secretary of State .

If you prefer to register to vote with a paper registration form, voter registration cards can be found in several locations including at election offices, at most post offices, and public libraries. The cards can be returned, postage-free, to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Santa Barbara County Elections Office has three locations to serve voters:

Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning October 5, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and

on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134)

Opening October 5, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prior to October 5, voter registration cards may be picked up at the County’s Clerk-Recorder’s office in Santa Maria, located right past security at 511 Lakeside Parkway.

Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.